Prime Ministers Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020

Government of India has instituted a scheme in 2006 namely, “The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration” – to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts/ Organizations of the Central and State Governments. The Scheme was restructured in 2014 for recognizing the performance of District Collectors in Priority Programs, Innovations and Aspirational Districts. The Scheme has been restructured again in 2020, to recognize the performance of District Collectors towards economic development of the District. The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration under the restructured scheme shall be conferred by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas – October 31, 2020 at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia, Gujarat.

For the year 2020, the scheme for Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration has been comprehensively restructured to recognize the contribution of civil servants in strengthening of:

Inclusive Development through Credit Flow to the Priority Sector Promoting people’s movements – “Jan Bhagidari” through Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban and Gramin) in the District Improving Service Delivery and Redressal of Public Grievances

The scope of the awards has been expanded to identify areas of overall outcome-oriented performance in the districts across sectors. The contribution of District Collectors would be recognized for implementation of Inclusive Credit Flow to the Priority Sector, promoting people’s movements through Jan Bhagidari and Improving Service Delivery and Redressal of Public Grievances.

Further the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration seek to recognize the efforts of District level officials in Namami Gange Program.

The award for the Aspirational Districts Program has been revamped to reward the District having the best overall progress under the Scheme following 2 years of implementation.

The Innovations category has traditionally received the highest number of nominations. The scheme has been broad based to recognize Innovations at National/ State / District level in 3 separate categories.

The PMs Awards portal was launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, MOS (PP) on 17th July 2020. Since then Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances carried out reach out activities via VCs, call centre and communication from Secretary (AR & PG) to Chief Secretaries/ Administrators of all UTs. The last date of registration and filing nominations was extended till 23rd August, considering COVID 19 pandemic situation. Almost 702 Districts have registered and participated in the Prime Ministers Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 which is 95%. Out of this, 678 Districts have chosen District Performance Indicators Program (DPIP). Total 646 applications have received under Innovations Category out of which 104 belongs to Central Government organizations. 193 belongs to State Level innovations and 660 Applications have received for District Level Innovations. Under Namami Gange 48 districts and under Aspirational District program 81 Districts out of 112 have applied.