Security Forces Arrest Five Cadres Of Banned Outfits In Manipur Operations

Security forces have arrested five cadres belonging to different proscribed militant groups in multiple operations across Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

Two active members of the banned KCP (Apunba) were apprehended from Rupmahal Tank in Imphal West district on Monday. The cadres, identified as Haobam Malemnganba Singh (22) and Sharuk Ahmed (18), were allegedly involved in extortion activities in the area, demanding money from local shops, police stated.

In a separate operation on Sunday, security forces arrested one active cadre each from the United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK at Boundary Pillar 85 in Tengnoupal district. The arrested individuals have been identified as Nameirakpam Robert Meitei (26) of UNLF-K and Mangshatabam Milanchandra Singh (28) of PREPAK. Authorities also recovered 7,500 Kyat (Myanmar currency) from their possession.

Additionally, in another operation, police arrested Thangkholal Haokip (35) from Kawnpui in Churachandpur district for alleged involvement in weapons trafficking. Security forces recovered a Colt 7.65mm Auto Pistol, a 9mm country-made pistol, three magazines, and sixteen rounds of ammunition from him.

Police have launched further investigations into these cases to track the networks of the banned organizations.

