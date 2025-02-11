Sikkimese Filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s Debut Film Shape Of Momo Selected For Hong Kong Film Festival 2025

NET Web Desk

Sikkimese filmmaker Tribeny Rai has received international recognition with her debut Nepali film, Shape of Momo, being selected for the highly regarded Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) 2025. Rai, along with co-producer Kisley, will present their under-production project at the HKIFF Industry Project Market, which will be held from March 17 to 19.

Shape of Momo is one of 15 work-in-progress films selected for the market, which aims to support filmmakers in the final stages of production. The event offers a vital platform for securing post-production funding and forging connections with distributors and industry professionals.

“We are excited to present our film at the market and seek post-production support to complete the project,” said Rai. “This opportunity will help us engage with investors and film programmers, and further elevate our film on the global stage.”

The film, which explores a woman’s defiance against patriarchal norms, has been shot extensively in Rai’s hometown of Nandok, East Sikkim. It has already garnered attention, winning the Work-in-Progress Lab at Film Bazaar 2024 in Goa.

Rai’s selection for the HKIFF Industry Project Market marks a significant milestone for the growing Sikkimese film industry. Previous participants in the market include films such as Village Rockstar by Reema Das, which represented India at the 91st Oscars, and Guras by Saurav Rai, solidifying the market’s role as a key platform for emerging filmmakers.