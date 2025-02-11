Sri Krishna and his relations with North-East

Partha Pratim Mazumder & Manab Jyoti Das

Lord Krishna has always been a vital part of the North-Eastern history of India. His legends and accomplishments were too highly circulated amongst the people. His alliance with Northeast history tinge back to Dwapara Yuga, diverse stories from Puranas, Vedas, and epics confide us about it.

One of the famous legends is “The Rukmini Haran”. Rukmini who is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Lakshmi was from the “Idu Mishmi” tribe of Arunachal Pradesh. She was the daughter of King Bhismaka and the sister of Rukmi whom Lord defeated in a war and heroically abducted Rukmini. Rukmini sent a letter to the Lord narrating her agony when her brother wanted her to marry against her will. According to Mahabharata Krishna defeated Rukmi and shaved his head as a punishment. Lord then abducted and married her formally at a ceremony organized at the Madhavpur village. Some beliefs that she was from Bhismakanagar, a mythological site 30k.m away from Roing in the lower Dibang valley.

In Bhagavad Gita and Mahabharata there are numerous quotations to Bhismakanagar. In the time of Lord Krishna, and entire North- East was one entity and it is clear that their marriage underlined the fact that Arunachal Pradesh or entire NorthEast has been part of India for centuries. Even today the people of Idu Mishmi tribe celebrates Rukmini Haran and dances and plays related to it are common among the members of the tribal community.

Another legend of Lord Krishna’s association with North-East was his fierce battle with Banasura a demon king from Sonitpur (present-day Tezpur). Banasura ruled a large kingdom of Tezpur and central Assam. His daughter Usha had a dream of a young boy and fell in love with him. She asked Chitralekha who was a gifted artist to make a portrait of the boy. The boy was Aniruddha grandson of Lord Krishna. Chitralekha then abducted Aniruddha from Krishna’s palace and brought him to Sonitpur using her supernatural powers. Aniruddha too fell in love with Usha. When Banasura came to know this out of rage he caged Usha and imprisoned Aniruddha. This incident enraged Krishna to attack the kingdom of Banasura with his full might. After a fierce battle, Bana accepted his defeat and surrendered to the Lord. Bana was forgiven. After the war, Aniruddha married Usha who later gave birth to Vajra the grandson of Pradyumna and great-grandson of Krishna. Various historical monuments can be found even today in the heart of the present-day Tezpur.

Another legend that connects North-East to mainland India is the legend of Narakasura. Narakasura was alive for at least 4 Mahayugas, although he may have been born all the way at the beginning of the Kalpa, considering that that’s when Vishnu’s incarnation Varaha married Bhumidevi. Narakasura once ruled all-three dynasties of Pragjyotisha-Kamrupa. Narakasura and his kingdom are also mentioned in Ramayana. Drunk with his power, he became cruel. He stole Aditi’s (the heavenly mother goddess) earrings and usurped some of her territories, he also kidnapped 16000 women. Disturbed and enraged by his deeds Satyabhama (Krishna’s wife) requested Krishna to wage war against the demon king. Krishna attacked his fortress without wasting time. He used many divine weapons like Narayanstra and Agneyastra against Naraka’s army and wiped them out. Krishna then killed Mura, general of Naraka’s army hence is known by the name of Murari (killer of Mura). After a brutal battle, Krishna beheaded Narakasura with his Sudarshan chakra, then he rescued the 16000 women from the clutches of Narakasura and married them. The legend of Naraka is very crucial for the history of Assam and it’s people. There is numerous evidence related to Naraka and his kingdom. A hill, to the South Guwahati, is named after him. The incomplete staircase (Mekhelauja path) of Nilachal Parvat is said to be built by Narakasura within one night.

Amongst the various legends, there is another one related to Bhaluka. It is said that Lord Krishna killed the King Bhaluka, grandfather of the mighty demon Banasura. It is still unknown why the Lord killed Bhaluka. Bhaluka had the capital of his kingdom in present-day Bhalukpong in western Arunachal Pradesh(West Kameng district). Ruins of Bhaluka’s kingdom can still be found there. Krishna and his relations with North-East is an important part of Indian history, which dates back to Dwapar yoga. In Assam, Srimanta Sankerdev and Madhadev continuously highlight Krishna and Rama Banadana in their scripts. In the Bhagavata Purana, the object of devotion in Ekasarana is Krishna, who is the supreme entity himself. All other deities are subservient to Him. Brahman, Vishnu and Krishna are fundamentally one. Krishna is alone the supreme worshipful in the system. Sankaradeva’s Krishna is Nārāyana, the Supreme Reality or Parama Brahma and not merely an avatara of Visnu. Krishna is God Himself. It considers Narayana (Krishna) as both the cause as well as the effect of this creation, and asserts Narayana alone is the sole reality. From the philosophical angle, He is the Supreme Spirit (Param-Brahma). As the controller of the senses, the Yogis call him Paramatma. When connected with this world, He assumes the name of Bhagavanta. Moreover, some of the characteristics usually reserved for the impersonal God in other philosophies are attributed to Narayana with reinterpretations. While many of the present historians try to deny the fact, there are still many pieces of evidence can be found to support his association with NE and it’s people. He is an inseparable part of North Eastern culture. In our viewpoint, one should always welcome this fact with open arms. Hope it is clear that Krishna and North East link is not a myth for the people of India.

Views Are Personal