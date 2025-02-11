Summoning Of Manipur Assembly Session “Illegal And Unconstitutional”, Says State Congress Chief Keisham Meghachandra

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has strongly criticized the Governor’s decision to revoke the scheduled Assembly session, calling it “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra Singh expressed concerns over the move, warning of a possible constitutional crisis in the state.

Singh accused the Governor of overstepping his powers, stating that there is no provision in the Constitution of India that grants him such authority. He also criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to take the issue seriously, saying the situation is “deeply unfortunate” for Manipur’s political stability.

The controversy surrounds the Governor’s decision to cancel the Assembly session, which was scheduled to commence on February 10. The move came hours after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, amid growing political uncertainty in the state.