Tripura: Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute, Arrested Within an Hour

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 11, 2025: In a shocking case of domestic violence, a man was arrested within an hour of murdering his wife at Tripura’s Darogabari Thakurpara area under Amtali police station in West Tripura district. The accused identified as Shyamal Das, allegedly beat his wife Swapna Das to death with a stick following an argument over electricity issues at home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police sources informed, Shyamal Das and his wife frequently quarreled over various matters. “On Tuesday, an argument over electricity escalated, and in a fit of rage, Shyamal Das attacked his wife with a stick, leading to her death on the spot,” said a senior police officer.

Shockingly, after committing the crime, Shyamal Das himself called Amtali police station and reported the murder. Upon receiving the information, a police team, led by Amtali Police Station Second Officer Mrinal Kantir Pal, rushed to the scene. Amtali SDPO Shankar Chandra Das, along with a forensic team and a dog squad, also reached the spot to collect evidence.

“As soon as we arrived, we had strong suspicions about Shyamal Das. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” said an investigating officer. The police immediately arrested him and took him to the police station.

Meanwhile, Swapna Das’ body was sent to Tripura Medical College & Dr BR Ambedkar Teaching Hospital’s morgue at Hapania for autopsy. “A murder case has been registered against Shyamal Das, and further investigation is underway,” confirmed a police spokesperson.

The accused is set to be produced before the court on Wednesday. The brutal incident has left the entire locality in shock, with residents expressing deep concern over rising cases of domestic violence.