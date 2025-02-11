Tripura Police Seize ₹28 Crore Worth of Yaba Tablets, Arrest Two in Dhalai

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 11, 2025: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Tripura Police arrested two individuals and seized Yaba tablets worth ₹28 crores in the Bet Bagan area of Dhalai district on Monday evening.

According to Dhalai District Superintendent of Police Mihir Lal Das, the operation was carried out based on a tip-off. “We have been conducting extensive anti-drug drives across the state. Acting on specific intelligence, we learned that a vehicle was transporting a large quantity of Yaba tablets. Our security personnel swiftly intercepted the vehicle and, upon searching, discovered approximately 9.24 lakh Yaba tablets hidden inside an oil tank. The estimated market value of the seized drugs is around ₹28 crores. The vehicle originated from Assam,” said Das.

Ambassa Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nirupam Datta further revealed that the contraband was concealed within the oil tank of a 12-wheeler truck. “We have initiated a thorough investigation and are interrogating the arrested individuals to gather more information,” he added.

The police have intensified their anti-drug operations in the state, aiming to curb the rising menace of narcotics trafficking.