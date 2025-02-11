Tripura: Three Friends Allegedly Murder Fourth Friend at Takarjala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 11, 2025: Three friends have been accused of luring their fourth friend from his home and murdering him in the Tripura’s Paillabhanga area under Takarjala police station in Jampuijala block, Sepahijala district. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old rubber worker Mangalcharan Debbarma was found dead in a rubber plantation on Tuesday morning.

It is reported that, Mangalcharan Debbarma was taken from his home on Monday evening by his friends Yagyu Debbarma (27) from Vrodhikubazar area, Jongsen Debbarma (29) from Jirania area and Ganesh Debbarma (26) from Takarjala Paillabhanga area under the pretext of going for a walk. When Mangalcharan did not return home late at night, his wife Jyotika Tripura grew worried and along with family members searched for him throughout the night.

Tragically, on Tuesday morning, locals found Mangalcharan’s injured body lying in the rubber plantation, and the news quickly spread throughout the village, reaching his distraught wife. “We searched all night, but he was nowhere to be found. It was only in the morning that we found his lifeless body,” Jyotika Tripura tearfully recounted.

The villagers and Mangalcharan’s wife rushed him to the Takarjala Community Health Center, where the doctor on duty declared him dead. His body was sent for autopsy at the hospital.

Upon receiving the news, Takarjala police officers arrived at the scene. Jyotika Tripura informed the police that Mangalcharan had some money from selling rubber, and she alleged that his three friends had planned his murder. “They took him on the pretext of a walk and then killed him for money,” she claimed.

In response, the police immediately arrested Yagyu Debbarma, Jongsen Debbarma and Ganesh Debbarma and detained them at Takarjala police station for interrogation. During questioning, the accused claimed that Mangalcharan had been injured in a bike accident and that they had left him in the rubber garden near his house.

The incident has caused a sensation in the Takarjala area, with residents demanding strict punishment for the accused. “Such heinous acts cannot be tolerated. We demand justice for Mangalcharan,” said a local resident.

The Takarjala police have registered a case based on Jyotika Tripura’s complaint and are investigating the matter. After the autopsy, Mangalcharan’s body was handed over to his family, who broke down in tears upon receiving it. He is survived by his wife and two children.

As the investigation continues, the community remains in shock, hoping for a thorough and swift resolution to this tragic case.