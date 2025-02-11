Tripura: Three Police Personnel Dismissed in ₹40 Lakh Burmese Cigarette Theft Case – Key Mafias Still at Large

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 11, 2025: In a major development following intense media pressure, the Superintendent of Police of North District was forced to dismiss three police personnel involved in the theft of Burmese cigarettes worth ₹40 lakh. However, even as the police department takes action against its own, three notorious mafias linked to the crime remain free, raising serious concerns among residents.

On January 28, an armed robbery took place in the Chamtila area under Panisagar police station, where a vehicle transporting Burmese cigarettes from Mizoram to Panisagar via Damchara was intercepted and looted. The perpetrators included three police constables—Shibu Dutta (No. 15047), Pranab Sinha (No. 14235), and Dheeraj Nath (No. 14287)—who allegedly colluded with criminals Sudip Das of Ramnagar, Pratik Nath Chowdhury of Notun Bazar, and Apu Das of Nayapara. Reports indicate that the accused police officers not only looted the cigarettes but also brutally assaulted the driver and fired multiple gunshots during the heist.

“The level of involvement of law enforcement in such organized crime is shocking,” said a senior resident of Panisagar, expressing outrage. “We demand the immediate arrest of the three mafias still roaming free.”

According to sources, after the robbery, the stolen consignment was smuggled into Bangladesh through the Sabroom border in a white Scorpio with an Assam registration number. Allegations have surfaced that Sudip Das and Pratik Nath Chowdhury have been behind multiple robberies across Damchara, Chamtila, and Haflong, often impersonating tax officials with the help of corrupt police officers.

Despite overwhelming evidence, the district police administration remained passive until widespread public outcry and media scrutiny forced action. Finally, Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai issued dismissal orders for the three constables on February 10, citing disciplinary grounds. The official order, numbered 1200-1208/F.S( ) RSV/ND/25, confirmed their removal from service.

However, the bigger question remains: Why has the police failed to arrest the three mafias? Residents suspect political and administrative shielding. “If these three are caught, the real masterminds will be exposed,” remarked another concerned citizen. “The silence of the police raises serious doubts.”

As tension rises, all eyes are now on the North District Police Administration to see whether justice will be served or if these mafias will continue to operate unchecked.