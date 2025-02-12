AMUCO Alleges Centre’s Deliberate Plot To Destabilize Manipur

NET Web Desk

The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) has accused the Government of India of employing a series of divisive strategies to undermine the integrity of Manipur. The allegations were made by AMUCO President Nando Luwang during the organization’s 32nd Foundation Day celebration at the Kwakeithel Akham Leikai Community Hall.

Addressing reporters at the event, Nando Luwang claimed that the Centre systematically created rifts among Manipur’s ethnic communities, fractured armed rebel groups, and later resorted to political maneuvering by dividing parties, legislators, and even members within the same political outfit. “This long-term strategy is not only intended to divide Manipur but also to erase its historical identity as an erstwhile nation that merged with the Indian Union through an agreement,” he asserted.

Luwang further alleged that the central government’s apparent reluctance to resolve the prolonged crisis in Manipur was a calculated maneuver. He accused the government of playing a “double game” by directing the Assam Rifles to support Kuki militants while instructing other central forces such as the Border Security Force to project an image of backing the Meitei community. Additionally, he blamed the government for failing to address large-scale deforestation in the hill areas—a situation he linked to illegal poppy plantations and the sustenance of militant camps.

Condemning reports of plans to arrest local village defenders, Luwang maintained that these individuals were merely protecting their communities from militant attacks. He reaffirmed AMUCO’s commitment to safeguarding Manipur’s territorial integrity and pledged that the organization would stand with the people to secure the state’s future.

The Foundation Day program also featured floral tributes by AMUCO members and representatives from various civil society organizations to honor the departed leaders, founders, and advisors of the organization. The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Soraisam Memcha, President of Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur; Yazing Vicisy, Secretary General of the Federation of Haomee; Yumkhaibam Kunjarani, President of the All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association; Yumkhaibam Hayatur Rahman, President of the All Manipur Meitei Pangal Clubs’ Organisation; and Atongpi Kamei, President of the Kabui Mothers’ Association.