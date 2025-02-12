Arunachal: East Kameng Launches 100-Day Intensified TB Campaign To Fight Tuberculosis

NET Web Desk

In a major effort towards achieving the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the District Health Society of East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, has launched a 100-day Intensified Tuberculosis (TB) Campaign. This initiative is aimed at raising awareness, ensuring early diagnosis, and strengthening community involvement in the fight against tuberculosis.

The campaign will focus on improving treatment adherence, enhancing recovery outcomes, minimizing transmission risks, and preventing drug resistance. With a commitment to supporting TB patients, the campaign aims to create a healthier and more resilient community in East Kameng.