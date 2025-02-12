Arunachal: NIMAS Team Makes History With First-Ever 1040 km Brahmaputra Rafting Expedition

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable feat, a team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has completed the first-ever rafting expedition covering the entire 1040 km stretch of the Brahmaputra River. The journey, which began on January 14 from Gelling village in Arunachal Pradesh, reached its conclusion on February 10 at Hatsingimari in Assam, near the Bangladesh border.

The expedition was led by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal and involved nine rafters alongside 14 administrative and logistical staff. Over the course of 28 days, the team navigated some of the world’s most treacherous rapids, including Class 4 and 5 rapids along the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh, and faced a wide range of challenges. The rafting portion took 25 days, while an additional three days were dedicated to equipment maintenance.

Throughout the expedition, the team faced difficult rapids like Ningging, Palsi, and Kodak. The Assam leg of the river presented a stark contrast, shifting from challenging rapids to vast stretches with unpredictable currents and large eddies.

The journey also included enriching cultural exchanges with indigenous communities such as the Memba, Adi, Mishing, and Bodo tribes, offering the team a deeper understanding of the strong cultural connection between these communities and the river.

This historic achievement not only demonstrates exceptional teamwork and resilience but also shines a spotlight on the potential for adventure tourism and ecological awareness in India’s northeastern region. The completion of this expedition marks a significant milestone in Indian adventure sports history.