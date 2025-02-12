Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Promotes Semiconductor Industry At Singapore Summit

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively courting global investors to establish the state as a key player in the semiconductor manufacturing sector. During his visit to Singapore for the “Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit,” Sarma engaged with industry leaders and key stakeholders to position Assam as a potential hub for semiconductor production.

On the second day of his visit, Sarma toured the AEM Singapore campus and its testing facilities, meeting with leaders from the Singapore Semiconductor Industries Association. He emphasized Assam’s commitment to becoming a global semiconductor hub by inviting companies involved in every stage of semiconductor manufacturing to invest in the state.

Sarma also highlighted plans to establish a World Skill Centre in collaboration with global industries and institutions, aiming to upskill the local workforce to meet the demands of Industry 4.0.

During his visit, Sarma met with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, to discuss investment opportunities in Assam’s semiconductor sector. He presented Assam’s efforts to strengthen India-ASEAN ties through cooperation in the semiconductor, skilling, and green energy sectors.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with leaders from companies like ASMPT, AEM, Besi, and Temasek, inviting them to partner with Assam’s upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad, a key project that will support the state’s semiconductor ambitions.

In addition, Sarma met with Low Cher Ek, CEO of Surbana Jurong Private Limited, to explore urban planning expertise for the development of Assam’s future cities and industrial parks.

Sarma’s pitch comes as the Indian government pushes forward with major investments in the semiconductor industry, including a ₹27,000 crore Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test unit in Morigaon, Assam. The Chief Minister is confident that the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad will create significant employment opportunities, reversing the trend of youth migration from the state.

Sarma’s efforts in Singapore aim to further Assam’s position as a growing hub for semiconductor manufacturing and attract global investments to support the sector’s development.