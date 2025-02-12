Assam Police Sends Team To Mumbai To Probe Controversial ‘India’s Got Latent’ Remarks

NET Web Desk

Assam Police have sent a team to Mumbai as part of an ongoing investigation into the controversial remarks made during comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube reality show, India’s Got Latent. The investigation follows an FIR filed in Assam against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Raina, and three others, who are accused of making “obscene and vulgar” comments during the show.

The remarks, which went viral on social media, led to widespread public outrage. In response, Allahbadia posted an apology, admitting to a “lapse in judgment” and acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate and lacked humor.

Assam and Mumbai authorities are now working together to gather further details on the matter, with the investigation still ongoing. Depending on the findings, legal action could follow.