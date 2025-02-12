Assam Rifles Cracks Down on Drug Trade, Seizes and Destroys ₹4.85 Crore Worth of Marijuana in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 12, 2025: In a significant operation against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles seized 351 kg of marijuana and destroyed approximately 1,089 kg in the Manikyanagar area of West Tripura district. The operation, conducted in the early hours of February 12, highlights the force’s relentless efforts to curb the narcotics trade in the region.

According to officials, the seized marijuana is valued at ₹1.58 crore, while the destroyed quantity is estimated to be worth ₹3.27 crore, bringing the total drug haul to ₹4.85 crore. The crackdown was carried out in close coordination with the Agartala Customs Division, ensuring stringent action against illegal drug networks.

A senior Assam Rifles official stated, “This operation reaffirms our commitment to eliminating drug trafficking along the border areas. We remain vigilant and dedicated to safeguarding national security by dismantling such networks.”

Assam Rifles has been actively engaged in counter-narcotics operations in the Northeast, aiming to prevent the inflow of illicit substances and maintain stability in the region.