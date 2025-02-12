BJP MP Sambit Patra Meets Manipur Governor Again Amid Political Uncertainty

NET Web Desk

BJP MP Sambit Patra met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan for the third time today, as the state continues to grapple with political turmoil following Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation.

Patra, who has been stationed in Manipur since Singh’s departure, has remained silent on the leadership transition, fueling speculation that the BJP is struggling to finalize a successor. He arrived at Raj Bhavan around 10:00 AM and left by 10:50 AM, once again avoiding media interactions. He later moved to a local hotel, where he is expected to meet BJP MLAs to discuss the party’s next steps.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that the BJP’s central leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and senior leader BL Santhosh, is likely to meet Manipur BJP MLAs in New Delhi to finalize a consensus candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.

Reports suggest that two BJP MLAs have already left for Delhi, while others are already present in the national capital for discussions. “The meeting will determine a unanimous choice for Manipur’s next Chief Minister,” a senior BJP leader familiar with the developments said.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, the BJP holds 32 seats, including seven MLAs from the Kuki community. With political uncertainty persisting, all eyes are now on Delhi, where the BJP’s top leadership is expected to make a decisive move on the state’s next Chief Minister.