BJP Yet To Finalize Manipur CM; Congress Accuses Governor Of violating Constitution

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has yet to reach a consensus on the new Chief Minister of Manipur, more than 48 hours after the resignation of N. Biren Singh. Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has accused Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla of “violating” the Constitution by not convening the “constitutionally mandated Assembly session.”

Sources indicate that BJP’s Northeast in-charge, Sambit Patra, has been holding discussions with party leaders and allies at a hotel in Imphal. However, no consensus had been reached as of late Tuesday evening.

A BJP delegation, including Patra and state unit president A. Sharda Devi, met with Governor Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in the evening, further fueling speculation about the delay.

“Efforts are ongoing, but it appears that more time will be needed. Patra has been engaging with BJP and alliance leaders since Monday to decide on the new CM,” a senior BJP leader said.

Amid the political uncertainty, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media on Tuesday morning, questioning why the Manipur governor had not convened the Assembly session as per Article 174(1) of the Constitution.

“Today is the last day for a constitutionally mandated sitting of the Manipur Legislative Assembly’s session. Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India stipulates that there cannot be more than a six-month gap between the last sitting of an Assembly session and the first sitting of the next Assembly session,” Ramesh posted on X.

The BJP leadership continues its deliberations as Manipur awaits clarity on its next Chief Minister.