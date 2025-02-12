China Constructing World’s Largest Dam On Brahmaputra Raises Serious Concerns: Gaurav Gogoi

NET Web Desk

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday raised significant concerns in Parliament about China’s decision to construct the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra River, warning that it poses a serious threat to India’s water security. Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi emphasized the importance of the Brahmaputra as a vital resource for Assam and a key strategic asset for India.

Gogoi revealed that he had written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to address China’s increasing control over the water flow of the Brahmaputra. He called for urgent action to safeguard the interests of India, particularly those of millions of people living downstream.

“The construction of this massive dam raises serious concerns about the security of water resources for millions of people in India,” Gogoi stated, highlighting potential impacts on flood management and water availability.

The Congress leader further urged that water-sharing agreements become a central aspect of India’s diplomatic engagement with China, particularly at the highest levels of government. He emphasized the need for China to share crucial hydrological data to support flood forecasting and water management systems.

Gogoi also questioned whether the Indian government was aware of China’s dam project and what steps it had taken to raise the issue on international forums.

In response, the Indian government acknowledged its awareness of the mega-dam project on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) River in Tibet. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Parliament that the government had raised concerns with China, urging for transparency and consultation with downstream countries.

Singh reiterated that India, as a lower riparian state, has consistently conveyed its concerns about the potential impact of upstream activities. Efforts to resume hydrological data sharing and enhance cooperation on trans-border rivers are being pursued through an expert-level mechanism established in 2006.

During Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Beijing, both nations agreed to accelerate talks on the resumption of hydrological data sharing and broader cooperation on trans-border rivers, including the Brahmaputra.