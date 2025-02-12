CM Dr. Manik Saha Warns Against Insurgency, Highlights Tripura’s Growth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 12, 2025: Issuing a stern warning, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday asserted that any attempt to revive insurgency in Tripura will be dealt with firmly.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for multiple transport infrastructure projects in Jirania, he emphasized that the state has moved past its troubled history and is now on a path of development.

“Strict action will be taken against those who try to spread insurgency. We have concrete information that some individuals are attempting to disrupt peace in Tripura. Let me make it clear—no one will be spared this time,” Dr. Saha declared. “Establishing peace in the state has taken significant effort, and we are committed to ensuring holistic development.”

Reflecting on the past, the Chief Minister stated that Tripura had suffered from anarchy during the communist era. “Our goal is to create a conducive environment for growth. Today, Tripura is among the best-performing states in the North East, and we are prioritizing socio-economic upliftment, particularly for women,” he said.

During the event, Dr. Saha laid the foundation stone for five key projects and inaugurated one project at the Jirania Motor Stand Complex in West Tripura. The projects include the construction of Jirania, Jolaibari, and Melaghar Motor Stands, along with new District Transport Offices in Teliamura and Shantirbazar. Additionally, the Integrated Parking Complex at Puran Bazar in Khowai was virtually inaugurated. The total investment for these projects stands at Rs 40.58 crore.

Dr. Saha underscored the rapid development in Tripura under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Since 2014, the Prime Minister has prioritized North East development under the Act East Policy. The transformation we are witnessing today is unprecedented. Unlike the past, when only slogans were raised, today’s governance is action-oriented. The Transport Department’s initiatives will directly benefit vehicle owners, drivers, and passengers,” he noted.

He also highlighted the peace agreements signed across the North East, crediting Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Around 12 MoUs have been signed to ensure stability in the region. Today, Tripura is free from extremism,” he affirmed.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha reminded the audience of the past unrest in the state. “We must not forget the disorder that once plagued our colleges, clubs, and neighborhoods. Violence was common before, during, and after elections. In places like Majlishpur, post-election turmoil was routine. Fire engines were frequently deployed to tackle disturbances. But today, Tripura stands strong in peace and stability. We must never allow that dark past to return,” he urged.

Speaking at the event, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said ““Representatives joined virtually from six locations across the state. When it comes to development, our work speaks for itself. People will recognize us by our actions.”

Within the next 1.5 years, the Jirania bus stand and the Jirania National Highway will be completed. Every sector is witnessing continuous progress. The sub-divisional hospital’s foundation stone was laid within a year. Numerous projects are in progress, and we are advancing in every aspect of development. In SM Colony, the Tourism Department will establish an advanced park.

However, some people deliberately mislead the public with false narratives. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, “Our fight is not one of bloodshed or division, but of progress—taking the state forward with a wave of development. We will go to the people with our report card, showcasing our achievements and speaking on the basis of development.”

Criticizing the opposition further, he remarked, “Those who cannot tolerate development are now raising questions about the budget. The budget for the Northeast has been increased by 47 percent. The Central Government is providing special assistance.”

Jirania Nagar Panchayat Chairman Ratan Kumar Das, Transport Department Secretary CK Jamatia, Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury, social worker Gauranga Bhowmik and other senior officials were also present.