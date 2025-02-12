Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes Modi And Shah Over Manipur Crisis

NET Web Desk

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being abroad during the ongoing constitutional crisis in Manipur. In a post on social media, Gogoi stated, “The Prime Minister is again busy on a foreign trip while there is a constitutional crisis in the state of Manipur.”

Gogoi also blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the prolonged instability in the state, accusing him and his advisors of mishandling the situation over the years. He held the central government responsible for the crisis and urged for immediate attention to the worsening situation.

The remarks come amidst escalating tensions and political uncertainty in Manipur, especially after the departure of Chief Minister Biren Singh, with growing criticism of the BJP-led government’s management of the state’s affairs.