Manipur Police Arrest Three Militants In Separate Operations; Weapons Seized

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested two cadres of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO) from Namdulong Khuman Lampak Main Stadium Road in Imphal West. The arrested individuals were identified as Ashem Dinesh Meetei (41), alias Aningba, and Huidrom Tomba Singh (36).

According to police reports, the duo was involved in extortion activities in the Namdulong area. During the operation, law enforcement officials recovered several items from their possession, including four mobile handsets, one two-wheeler vehicle, two wallets, ₹9,260 in cash, a leaflet of PREPAK (PRO).

In a separate operation, police arrested Thongram Bidyashagar Singh (22), a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG), from Langol Game Village Zone 2 in Imphal West. The items which were seized from him include three mobile phones, three BAOFENG handheld sets with four chargers; military fatigues, bags, and other miscellaneous items.

Additionally, authorities recovered two plastic tear smoke boxes containing 58 empty cases of tear smoke munitions from Langol Game Village Zone 1 area.

The police have intensified counter-insurgency operations in the region to curb militant activities. Further investigations are underway.