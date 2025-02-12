Meghalaya Entrepreneur Secures ₹20 Lakh Investment On Shark Tank India

NET Web Desk

shillong,Feb 12– Laishah Rymbai, founder of Eriweave Pvt Ltd, a PRIME Meghalaya entrepreneur, has secured a ₹20 lakh investment for 12% equity on Shark Tank India Season 4. Rymbai pitched her business, which focuses on producing organically dyed erisilk yarn and fabric, to sharks Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar, who were impressed with her vision and product.

Eriweave uses locally sourced erisilk cocoons to create handmade stoles, scarves, and running fabrics. The company emphasizes ethical design, unique color combinations that differentiate them from other Indian textile producers, and the irreplaceable artistry of handloom weaving.

A Top 50 entrepreneur in PRIME’s CMECC 2.0 program, Rymbai’s mission is to revive and sustain erisilk production, fostering community pride in traditional weaving. Her commitment has driven Eriweave’s innovative approach, with each product reflecting the rich cultural heritage of her community.

Since its founding in 2019, Eriweave has supported the livelihoods of over 100 families. Despite challenges, the company has grown, achieving its goal of sustainable economic development.

Incorporated in 2022, Eriweave launched its brand at the PRIME Startup Hub, Shillong. Their primary markets are Shillong and Delhi, with a growing online presence in Mumbai and other states. Stoles are their best-selling product, accounting for 70% of revenue.

PRIME Meghalaya is dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship among the state’s youth by creating a supportive ecosystem that provides access to credit, technology, skills training, mentoring, and high-leverage markets. The organization congratulated Rymbai on her success and wished her well in her future endeavors.