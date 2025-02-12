Security Forces Destroy Illicit Poppy Cultivation, Arrest One With Banned Drugs

NET Web Desk

Security forces on Tuesday carried out a large-scale destruction of illicit poppy cultivation in the hill range between Khoripok village and Sehjang village under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, Kangpokpi District. During the operation, approximately six acres of illegal poppy plantations were destroyed as part of the ongoing crackdown on illicit drug activities in the region.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested Hafijuddin (39) from Lilong Turel Ahanbi under Lilong Police Station, Thoubal District, for possession of banned pharmaceutical drugs. The contraband items which were seized from him include

27 bottles of cough syrup labeled as “Codeine Phosphate & Triprolidine HCl, Syrup 100 ml”; 03 strips containing 24 capsules each; 16 capsules in one strip and150 loose capsules concealed in a black plastic bag.

Authorities have intensified anti-drug operations in the state to curb illegal activities linked to narcotics and illicit substances. Further investigations are underway.