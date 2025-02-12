Toyota Joins Hands With Karbi Youth Festival To Celebrate Assam’s Rich Cultural Heritage

NET Web Desk

Diphu, Assam, February 11, 2025: In a significant move to promote cultural preservation and community development, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its official partnership with the 51st Karbi Youth Festival (KYF), one of Northeast India’s oldest and most prominent ethnic celebrations.

The Karbi Youth Festival, held annually at Taralangso, Diphu, in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, is a grand celebration of the traditions, art, and culture of the Karbi community, one of Assam’s indigenous ethnic groups.

This year’s festival, scheduled to take place from February 15 to 19, will feature a vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary performances, including Karbi folk music and dance, traditional crafts and attire, storytelling, and indigenous cuisine.

TKM’s sponsorship of KYF 2025 aligns with its broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focusing on cultural preservation, community development, and sustainable growth.

“We are proud to partner with the Karbi Youth Festival, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Karbi community,” said a TKM spokesperson. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting cultural preservation and community development in the region.”

The partnership is expected to draw significant local and national attention, further enhancing efforts to promote tourism and cultural heritage in the region.