Tripura Government Procures 17,497 MTs of Paddy, Benefits 8,922 Farmers: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 12, 2025: The Tripura government has successfully procured 17,497.109 metric tonnes of paddy from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 23 per kg, benefiting 8,922 farmers across the state. The initiative, which concluded on February 8, 2025, was part of the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the agricultural sector.

Speaking to reporters at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury stated, “The government has spent Rs 40.25 crore on this procurement, out of which Rs 35.52 crore has already been transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts. More than 88% of the payments have been processed, and the remaining amount will be disbursed soon.”

The procurement drive began on December 19, 2024, was conducted through 51 paddy procurement centers spread across 19 subdivisions. Minister Chowdhury highlighted that since the inception of the current government in 2018, a total of 2,25,356.805 metric tonnes of paddy has been purchased under this scheme, benefiting 1,17,049 farmers with an expenditure of Rs 446.13 crore.

“The state government remains committed to ensuring a fair price for farmers. Despite the challenges posed by natural disasters, this procurement process has been highly successful, reaffirming our status as a farmer-friendly government. We will continue strengthening the economic foundation of our farmers,” Chowdhury assured.

In addition to the paddy procurement update, Minister Chowdhury, who also serves as the Transport Minister shed light on the statewide ‘Jagriti’ public awareness program aimed at promoting road safety, consumer protection, and addiction prevention.

“The ‘Jagriti’ initiative, organized jointly by the Transport and Food Departments, in collaboration with other government agencies, has engaged students from 25 general degree colleges, universities, ICFAI University, Law College, TIT and other institutions across the state,” he said.

Since its launch in Udaipur, Gomati district on January 11, the program has reached 5,200 students, culminating in its final phase on February 10 at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala. Participants were recognized with awards at various levels.

“Our next goal is to extend this initiative to school-level students to ensure a broader impact,” the minister added.

The press conference was also attended by Additional Secretary of the Transport Department Subrata Chowdhury, Director of the Food Department Sumit Lodh and Joint Director Abhijit Biswas.