Tripura Left Front Strongly Opposes Union Budget, Calls It ‘Unplanned and Irresponsible’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 12, 2025: The Tripura Left Front has launched a scathing attack on the Union Budget, terming it as “unplanned and irresponsible.” At a press conference held at the CPI(M) state office on Tuesday, five Left parties strongly opposed the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Left Front State Committee Convener Narayan Kar alleged that the country’s governance is being dictated solely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while crucial parliamentary sessions are being overlooked.

“The Parliament session is currently underway, but at such a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi has gone on a foreign tour. This speaks volumes about the government’s lack of seriousness,” Kar remarked.

Kar further criticized the budget, stating, “This budget is not for the common people. It lacks vision and fails to address the economic distress the country is facing. That is why we, the five Left parties, will present an alternative proposal to the people—both inside and outside Parliament.”

One of the major concerns raised by the Left Front was the tax exemption of up to ₹12 lakh announced in the budget. “Where will the government compensate for this revenue loss?” Kar questioned. “Will the government cover this shortfall from the treasury, or will it cut funds from essential welfare schemes?”

The Left Front leaders expressed strong objections to potential cuts in welfare programs such as MGNREGA and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). Kar argued that the funds allocated to these schemes could have been better utilized to boost employment, develop infrastructure, and strengthen the industrial sector.

He also accused the government of neglecting farmers, revealing that the budget has reduced ₹3,000 crore from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. “Not a single rupee has been allocated directly for farmers,” he claimed. Similarly, he highlighted that allocations for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana have been reduced, further worsening the economic strain on the poor.

“In Agartala and across the country, farmers were given false promises. The government has completely failed them,” Kar asserted.

Additionally, the budget proposes cuts to rural development allocations, which the Left Front believes will severely impact the lives of millions. “The government is turning its back on rural India. This is why we are compelled to present an alternative economic proposal,” Kar stated.

The Left Front has vowed to launch awareness campaigns to inform the public about the implications of the budget. The leadership of the five Left parties was present at the press conference, collectively voicing their demand for a people-centric budget that prioritizes employment, welfare, and economic stability.