Tripura to Gain Major Connectivity via Bay of Bengal with Inland Waterways Development: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 12, 2025: Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Wednesday that Tripura will soon be connected with Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, and Paradip through the Bay of Bengal as inland waterways connectivity with Bangladesh becomes fully operational.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Agartala, Sonowal stated, “Inland waterways connectivity in Tripura has progressed significantly. We are constructing jetties on the Gomati river to enhance trade and connectivity. This initiative will not be confined to Bangladesh; it will extend Tripura’s reach to Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam, offering global connectivity.”

Highlighting Tripura’s economic potential, the Union minister remarked, “The state is fertile and capable of producing diverse goods with a strong global demand. Enhanced waterways connectivity will unlock its economic potential and integrate it into a larger market.”

Tripura has also made remarkable strides in development, ranking third in internet connectivity nationwide, he said. “The state has established itself in the global market with its agricultural and horticultural products like jackfruit and pineapple,” Sonowal added.

The minister recalled that in February last year, a new inland waterway terminal building and a permanent jetty were inaugurated at Srimantapur in Tripura’s Sepahijala district along the India-Bangladesh inland waterway protocol route. This was part of the broader effort to enhance connectivity initiated in 2020 between Sonamura in Tripura and Daudkandi in Bangladesh.

The inland waterways project is part of a series of infrastructure upgrades, including improved terminals at Karimganj and Badarpur and a passenger-cargo terminal at Bogibeel near Dibrugarh in Assam. Tripura’s inland waterway connectivity with Bangladesh commenced in July 2020 with the establishment of a floating jetty on the Gomati river, included under the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol routes signed in May 2020.

Authorities are now focusing on improving the navigability of the Gomati river, especially during the dry season, with plans to dredge the riverbed to facilitate the movement of small ships from Sonamura to Bangladesh’s Ashuganj river port, located just 60 km away. “We are working to enhance this route so that trade and transport can continue uninterrupted,” Sonowal said.

India currently operates 20 integrated check posts, with 10 located on its eastern border with Bangladesh, reflecting the strong trade ties between the two nations.

Shifting focus to national development, Sonowal praised the achievements of the Modi government over the past decade. “In the last 10 years, policies aimed at social justice, economic growth, and infrastructure development have propelled India to become the world’s fifth-largest economy,” he asserted.

He criticized the Congress for its 55-year rule, claiming, “They neither had leadership, policies, nor intent (neta, neeti, niyat), which is why they failed to deliver. In contrast, the BJP government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty, boosting purchasing power and driving economic growth.”

Predicting India’s economic future, Sonowal said, “By 2029, we will become the third-largest economy, proving that our policies have been effectively implemented and governance has been strengthened. The 2025-26 budget proposals by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will further contribute to making India a developed nation.”

He also emphasized the government’s focus on economic relief measures, stating, “With the income tax exemption limit raised to Rs 12 lakh, 5.65 crore people will benefit, increasing their purchasing capacity by Rs 3.3 lakh crore.”

Sonowal highlighted key initiatives for farmers, including soil testing, irrigation prioritization in low-yield districts, enhanced Kisan credit card loan limits, and the establishment of a fertiliser plant in Assam with a production capacity of 12.5 lakh metric tonnes. He also emphasized efforts to boost the MSME sector under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Discussing India’s future economic vision, he said, “From maritime development to artificial intelligence-driven employment opportunities, India is on a growth trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The country’s fast-paced infrastructure and connectivity expansion will ensure we reach our goal of becoming the third-largest economy in the next five years.”

He concluded with a vision for India’s future, stating, “In Amrit Kaal, we are determined to become the world’s largest economy within the next 25 years. The foundation has been laid, and we are moving ahead with unity and progress.”