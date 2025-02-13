Arunachal Pradesh Governor Meets Uttar Pradesh Governor And CM To Strengthen State Collaboration

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), met with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on 12th February 2025 to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two states.

The meeting focused on fostering stronger ties under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative. Governor Parnaik proposed deeper cultural exchanges, heritage preservation, language learning, tourism, and sports as key areas for collaboration. He also suggested exploring joint ventures in religious tourism, horticulture, organic farming, and skill development to boost mutual growth and knowledge-sharing.

Governor Parnaik commended Uttar Pradesh’s successful management of the Maha Kumbh Mela, recognizing its global spiritual significance. As part of his visit, he participated in the Mela, gaining first-hand experience of its cultural and spiritual importance.