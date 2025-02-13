Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh: Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Travel In Tawang

Tawang, Feb 13: Tawang has been experiencing heavy snowfall over the past two to three days, causing significant disruptions to travel in the region. District Information and Public Relations Officer Nawang Chotta reported that, as of now, there have been no untoward incidents due to the severe weather.

The persistent snowfall has made local roads impassable, halting vehicular movement. On Thursday, temperatures in the town dropped below 0°C, intensifying the impact of the storm. Authorities are monitoring the situation and taking steps to ensure the safety of residents and travelers.

