Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Showcases Traditional Handlooms And Sustainable Crafts At BharatTex 2025 In Greater Noida

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh is making its mark at the 2nd edition of BharatTex 2025, which is being held from February 12-15 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. The state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the opportunity to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage and commitment to sustainability.

Under the leadership of Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margeritha, Arunachal Pradesh is presenting a range of eco-friendly products. These include 100% hand-woven eri silk, bamboo and cane crafts, Mon-Shugu handmade paper, and woolen carpets, all reflecting the state’s dedication to preserving traditional craftsmanship while promoting sustainable practices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News