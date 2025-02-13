Arunachal Showcases Traditional Handlooms And Sustainable Crafts At BharatTex 2025 In Greater Noida

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh is making its mark at the 2nd edition of BharatTex 2025, which is being held from February 12-15 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. The state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the opportunity to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage and commitment to sustainability.

Under the leadership of Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margeritha, Arunachal Pradesh is presenting a range of eco-friendly products. These include 100% hand-woven eri silk, bamboo and cane crafts, Mon-Shugu handmade paper, and woolen carpets, all reflecting the state’s dedication to preserving traditional craftsmanship while promoting sustainable practices.