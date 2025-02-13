BSF Seizes ₹1.8 Crore Contraband In Tripura

NET Web Desk

In a significant operation, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura successfully seized contraband worth ₹1.8 crore along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The operation, conducted in coordination with PS Srinagar under South Tripura district, resulted in the recovery of sunglasses and Burmese cigarettes.

Adopting a non-lethal strategy, the BSF thwarted several smuggling and infiltration attempts.

In additional operations, cannabis, codeine-based syrups, and other illicit items were also confiscated.

The BSF remains committed to maintaining security and preventing illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border.