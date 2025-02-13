Congress Alleges Constitutional Violation Over Manipur Assembly Session Cancellation

NET Web Desk

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Manipur government of violating Article 174 of the Constitution by failing to convene a legislative session within the mandated six-month period.

In a post on X, Ramesh stated that the Governor of Manipur had initially convened the Assembly session for February 10, 2025, where a no-confidence motion submitted by the Congress was set to be discussed. However, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on the night before the session, which was subsequently declared “null and void.”

Quoting Article 174, which mandates that no more than six months should pass between two Assembly sessions, Ramesh asserted that this provision had been clearly violated. He labeled the development as a “deliberate contempt of the Constitution” and recalled the Supreme Court’s August 1, 2023, observation that “there has been an absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state.”

Criticizing the central leadership, Ramesh noted that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traveled extensively, he has yet to visit Manipur, where unrest and uncertainty persist.