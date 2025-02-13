CRPF Officers, RIMS Director Call On Manipur Governor

NET Web Desk

The outgoing Inspector General (IG) of the M&N Sector, CRPF, Dr. Vipul Kumar, along with IG-designate Rajendra Narayan Dash, met Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan. The officers briefed the Governor on the deployment and operational activities of the CRPF in the region.

In a separate meeting, Prof. G. Sunil Kumar Sharma, Director of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), also called on the Governor.

He discussed various administrative challenges faced by the institution. Governor Bhalla assured his support in addressing these concerns for the welfare of the people.