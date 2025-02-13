DMCC Calls For Amit Shah’s Resignation Over Manipur Crisis

NET Web Desk

The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of exacerbating the law and order crisis in Manipur. The demand follows reports suggesting that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation was influenced by Shah during a meeting in New Delhi.

During an emergency meeting on February 9, the DMCC unanimously concluded that merely removing the Chief Minister would not resolve the ongoing unrest. The committee called on the Union Government to cease its alleged appeasement of Kuki militants, accusing the central government of using Kuki armed groups for geopolitical purposes related to Burma.

The DMCC further claimed that Shah and the BJP leadership had effectively taken control of Manipur’s administration, undermining the power of the state government. It also criticized the Peace Committee established by Shah in June 2023, calling it ineffective with no concrete results.

The committee condemned the Home Ministry for failing to prevent continued attacks by Kuki militants on Meetei villages, police outposts, and government offices. Citing several incidents, including attacks on government offices in Churachandpur and Kanglatongbi, the DMCC accused the central government of disregarding the Manipur government’s resolutions.

In March 2023, the Manipur Cabinet had decided to revoke the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki National Army (KNA) and Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA). In February 2024, the Manipur Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to annul agreements with all Kuki-Zo militant groups. The DMCC claimed the Union Government ignored these resolutions and secretly negotiated with Kuki militants, fueling further unrest.

The DMCC also expressed concerns about the removal of the former Governor of Manipur, who had been actively working towards peace, without any explanation from the Centre. The committee argued that these actions raised doubts about the Centre’s commitment to restoring peace and security in the state.