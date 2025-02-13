Ex-Servicemen Rally In Nagaland Honors 33 War Veterans

NET Web Desk

A grand ex-servicemen rally was held at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur on Wednesday, where 33 war veterans from the 1962 Indo-China War, the 1971 Indo-Pak War, and the 1999 Kargil War were felicitated. The event, organized by the Spear Corps headquarters, saw the participation of over 1,300 ex-servicemen, along with 16 Veer Naris (war widows) and four Veer Matas (mothers of fallen soldiers).

The rally, aimed at honoring the veterans, Veer Naris, and their families, was attended by Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Spear Corps, and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who were the chief guests of the event.

Lt Gen Pendharkar praised the sacrifices made by the ex-servicemen and their families, emphasizing their continuing role in society after retirement. He urged the veterans to avail themselves of various welfare programs and encouraged them to enroll their children in Sainik School Punglwa to benefit from available scholarships.

Chief Minister Rio expressed deep gratitude to the veterans and Veer Naris, recognizing their significant contributions to the nation’s security. He highlighted government schemes designed to support ex-servicemen, including pension benefits, financial aid, health insurance, and educational support for their children.

Rio also stressed the importance of military careers, urging Nagaland’s youth to consider joining the Armed Forces as an act of patriotism. He assured veterans that the state government would continue to work alongside the defense forces to improve career opportunities for aspiring soldiers from the region.

In addition to the speeches, the rally included welfare assistance counters addressing pension issues, medical checkups, legal aid, and financial planning support. Special medical devices like wheelchairs, walking sticks, and hearing aids were distributed to veterans and their families. The event also featured cultural performances and a military band display in honor of the ex-servicemen.