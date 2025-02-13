Manipur: FIR Registered Against Sale Of SIM Cards On Fake Identities; Used For Extortion And lntimidation

NET Web Desk

An FIR has been registered at Porompat Police Station against individuals involved in selling activated SIM cards using fake identity documents or by impersonating others. These illegally obtained SIM cards are often exploited by anti-social and underground elements for extortion and intimidation of the general public.

During the investigation of a recent criminal case, authorities discovered that a SIM card issued in an individual’s name was being used for unlawful activities by a cadre of an underground outfit. The actual subscriber was unaware that a SIM had been issued in their name.

Following this revelation, police conducted multiple raids as part of the ongoing probe, with further operations planned to crack down on such illegal practices.

Authorities have urged all mobile service providers to conduct thorough and periodic verification at all levels to prevent such fraudulent activities. Strict legal action will be taken against any lapses in compliance.