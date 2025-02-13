Manipuri Film ‘Yahouthengba Khoimu’ Nominated For Best Film North East At Prag Cine Awards 2025

NET Web Desk

The Manipuri feature film Yahouthengba Khoimu has been nominated for Best Film North East at the prestigious Prag Cine Awards 2025, organized by AM Television Pvt. Ltd., Guwahati, Assam. Directed by Dr. RK Nayansana Devi and produced by Rakesh Naorem, the film is among 33 selected feature films vying for the honor.

The film has also secured nominations in the Best Actor categories. Avi Khundrakpam, who played “Babuchouba,” is nominated for Best Actor Male North East, while Ithoi Oinam, recognized for her role as “Thaballeima,” is in the running for Best Actor Female North East.

According to Naorem Thoithoiba, Office Secretary of Ipak Films Production, the film is presented by Jaideep Memorial Foundation, Imphal, and produced under the Ipak Films Production banner. Yahouthengba Khoimu has also been officially selected for the International Film Festival of Telangana 2025 and will be screened at Hyderabad Press Club on February 16 at 5:00 PM.

Additionally, under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the film will be showcased at the 2nd Northeast India Film Festival 2025 on February 13 at 6:00 PM at Tanthapolis Auditorium, Lamphel, Imphal.

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Kh. Bishwamittra, with cinematography and editing by Mohendro Kams and Sushil Yumlembam. The musical score is composed by Nanao Sagolmang, featuring playback singers Huidrom Nowboy, Divya Haobam, and Loijingkhombi, while choreography is handled by Dr. Saterjit Thiyam.

Yahouthengba Khoimu marks the feature film directorial debut of Rakesh Naorem, who has previously worked in short films and documentaries.