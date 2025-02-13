Meghalaya’s Tax Revenue Increased From Rs 1,450 Crore In 2018 To Rs 3,217 Crore: CM Conrad Sangma

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, during the first live pre-budget consultation session for FY 2025-26 on Wednesday, revealed a significant growth in the state’s tax revenue. The state’s own tax revenue has increased from Rs 1,450 crore in 2018 to Rs 3,217 crore in 2025.

Sangma also highlighted a substantial rise in excise revenue, which has grown from Rs 199 crore to Rs 458 crore over the past six years, with expectations to surpass Rs 520 crore in the current fiscal year. The CM attributed this progress to the government’s consistent efforts to close revenue loopholes and enhance collection methods, especially in the excise sector.

“From Rs 199 crore to Rs 500 crore reflects the government’s commitment to plugging the gaps,” Sangma said. He further emphasized the critical role of technology in curbing leakages, advocating for more robust monitoring systems for tracking sales and movements.

On the education front, Sangma outlined a 14% increase in the budget for schools, higher education, and technical education, which has grown from Rs 1,085 crore to Rs 2,338 crore. Nearly 2,500 schools have been either newly built or renovated over the past four years. Additionally, the Shillong Medical College is set to begin operations in September-October 2025.

Regarding Tura Medical College, the CM acknowledged staffing challenges, particularly in recruiting doctors and professors, but assured that solutions are being sought.

Sangma also shared his vision for boosting private investment in education, with plans for more private universities in the region. Despite the existing challenges within the education system, the CM expressed confidence that continued investments and efforts would lead to notable improvements.