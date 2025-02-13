Naresh Chettri Invited To Represent Sikkim At Global Leadership Program In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Naresh Chettri, a two-time National Awardee from Sikkim, has been invited to participate in the prestigious Global Leadership Program organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of India. The program will take place on 21st-22nd February 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest.

Chettri, who has made significant contributions to the youth community, is known for anchoring the Vikshtit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue and securing second place at the National Youth Parliament Festival. A Presidential Awardee in 2017, he has also represented Sikkim at the National Declamation Contest, delivering a powerful speech on patriotism and nation-building.

His invitation to this global event further underscores the remarkable talent and potential of Sikkim on both national and international platforms.