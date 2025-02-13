Newly Appointed SSB DIG Manish Kumar Meets Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Feb 13: Manish Kumar, the newly appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Sector Headquarter (SHQ) in Gangtok, called on the Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

During the meeting, various matters related to the security, development, and the role of SSB in maintaining peace and order in the region were discussed. DIG Kumar expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve in Sikkim and assured the Governor of his commitment to upholding integrity and dedication in his new role.

Governor Mathur commended the efforts of the SSB in safeguarding the borders and ensuring the region’s security. He extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed DIG and wished him success in his future endeavors.