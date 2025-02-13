Northeast India Chief Ministers Rank High In India Today MOTN Popularity Survey 2025

NET Web Desk

Chief Ministers from Northeast India have emerged as major performers in the 2025 India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, securing prominent positions in the “most popular chief ministers” rankings.

Sikkim’s Prem Singh Tamang leads the list with a remarkable 62.1% approval rating, a sharp rise from 55.7% in August 2024 and a significant jump from just 26% in February 2024, reflecting growing public satisfaction with his leadership.

Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma follows closely in second place with 55.4% approval, up from 50.8% in August and 48.6% in February. Known for his strong political influence, Sarma has played a pivotal role in the BJP’s continued success in Assam.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu ranks third, with 45.8% of respondents expressing satisfaction, despite controversies surrounding the Brahmaputra dam project.

Tripura’s Manik Saha rounds out the top four with 41.7% approval, with his leadership gaining recognition for the state’s fast-developing economy and growing influence.

These results highlight the rising political stature of Northeast India’s leaders, underscoring their effectiveness and popularity among the public.