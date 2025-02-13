Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Balai Goswami Passes Away; Leaders Express Deep Grief

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 13, 2025: The untimely demise of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Balai Goswami has cast a pall of sorrow across the state. He breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai in the early hours of the morning. His passing has been mourned by Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Minister Ratan Lal Nath, MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumdar, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and several other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha took to social media to express his heartfelt condolences. “I am deeply saddened and shocked by the untimely demise of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati and my party colleague Balai Goswami,” he wrote.

Calling Goswami’s death an “irreparable loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party family and countless admirers,” the Chief Minister recalled his last conversation with Goswami’s daughter and hospital authorities. “I had spoken to his daughter and the doctors as soon as I got the news of his illness yesterday. I could not have imagined that he would leave us so suddenly,” he lamented.

Highlighting Goswami’s contributions, Dr. Saha added, “The state has lost a very capable organizer and administrator today. I pray to God for the eternal peace of his departed soul and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this difficult time.”

Former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb also conveyed his grief, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Balai Goswami, Sabhadipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad. His efficiency and dedication to the organization will always be remembered.”

Emphasizing Goswami’s service to the party and the people, Deb further added, “I offer my condolences to the bereaved family and relatives. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul.”

Minister Ratan Lal Nath expressed profound sorrow over the loss of his longtime political companion. “I am shocked and saddened by the demise of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati and my longtime political colleague Balai Goswami. His passing is a great loss not only to his family but also to the state, the party, and to me personally,” he wrote.

Struggling for words, he added, “This loss cannot be compensated. I pray to God to give strength to his family during this difficult time.”

MP Rajib Bhattacharya, in his condolence message, wrote, “I am shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of West Tripura Zilla Parishad President and my party colleague Balai Goswami (Balai Da).”

Informing about the time of his passing, he added, “He breathed his last at 2:21 am today at a hospital in a foreign state. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party family. We have lost a skilled organizer and the state has lost a capable administrator.”

He concluded by saying, “I pray to God for the eternal peace of his departed soul and express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family.”

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury also expressed his deep sorrow, stating, “I am deeply saddened and shocked by the untimely demise of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Balai Goswami.”

Reflecting on their long association, he wrote, “The untimely demise of respected Balai Da is a huge irreparable loss. It is very difficult to accept that a longtime political comrade has left us so suddenly. Rest in peace, brother.”

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumdar echoed similar sentiments, writing, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the Sabhadipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad, Balai Goswami.”

Describing his passing as a great loss to the state and the political community, he added, “I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

The sudden demise of Balai Goswami has left a void in Tripura’s political landscape. Known for his organizational skills and dedication to public service, his absence will be deeply felt across party lines. His mortal remains are expected to be brought to Tripura for the final rites, where party members and well-wishers will pay their last respects.