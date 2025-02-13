President’s Rule Imposed In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the central government has imposed President’s Rule in Manipur following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9, 2025. The decision comes amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state, which has resulted in over 250 deaths since May 2023.

The imposition of President’s Rule, under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, indicates that the state’s governance will now be directly administered by the central government until further notice. This move follows the BJP’s inability to appoint a successor to the outgoing Chief Minister, leading to a political impasse.

The situation in Manipur has been tense, with reports of continued violence and unrest. The central government’s decision aims to restore order and ensure the safety of residents in the region.

More details awaited.