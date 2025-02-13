School of Logistics, Communication & Waterways, SIPARD Signs MoU with Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) of Chennai

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 13, 2025: In a bid to enhance transportation, market connectivity, and workforce utilization in the northeastern region, the State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD) organized a workshop in collaboration with the School of Logistics, Communication & Waterways and Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) of Chennai.

The primary objective of the workshop was to ensure efficient logistics operations and proper utilization of skilled and semi-skilled workforce in the region. The event marked a significant step towards integrating natural resources, scientific advancements, and tourism potential with technological expertise to foster self-reliant development.

Addressing the gathering, SIPARD’s officials highlighted the importance of logistics infrastructure in the state’s economic progress. “Strengthening the logistics sector will significantly enhance trade potential and employment opportunities in the northeastern states,” said an official.

During the session, the Principal Engineer of the School of Logistics and the Chief Executive Officer of the Logistics Sector Skill Council, Rabhindra Iyer, formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate skill development and logistics training programs in the region.

This MoU signing ceremony was honored by Apurba Roy, Director, SIPARD; Er. Susanta Dutta, Head, School of Logistics & Waterways; and Ravi Guzzu, Head, Project, LSC.

Speaking on the occasion, SIPARD’s senior official emphasized the state government’s commitment to logistics development. “The state government is keen on boosting Tripura’s logistics network, which will lead to better employment opportunities and economic growth,” he stated.

Highlighting the long-term impact, Mr. Iyer noted, “By integrating the logistics sector with government and industrial collaborations, we can ensure a seamless supply chain and create a robust skill ecosystem in the region.”