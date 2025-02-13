TOYOTA Joins Hands For The 2nd Time In Karbi Youth Festival To Celebrate Assam’s Rich Cultural Heritage

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, February: Toyota Kirloskar Motor through its dealer partner Gargya Toyota has announced its partnership with the 51st Karbi Youth Festival (KYF), one of Northeast India’s oldest and most prominent ethnic celebrations.

The Karbi Youth Festival, held annually at Taralangso in Diphu, Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, grandly celebrates the traditions, art, and culture of the Karbi community, one of Assam’s Indigenous ethnic groups.

This year’s festival is scheduled to take place from February 15 to 19 and will feature a vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary performances, including Karbi folk music and dance, traditional crafts and attire, storytelling, and indigenous cuisine.

“We are proud to partner with the Karbi Youth Festival, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Karbi community. This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting cultural preservation and community development in the region. The partnership is expected to draw significant local and national attention, further enhancing efforts to promote tourism and cultural heritage in the area.” said Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma – MD (GARGYA TOYOTA).