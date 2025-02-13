Tripura: Township Projects to be Opened Shortly in Agartala, Light House Project Faces Delays

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 13, 2025: The much-anticipated township projects in Agartala, including the Vivekananda Market at Kaman Chowmuhani and one of the three towers near Saheed Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel, are on the verge of completion. These projects, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure, are expected to be fully constructed by 2025. However, the Light House Project at Border Gol Chakkar is facing significant delays due to financial constraints and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking exclusively with Northeast Today, a senior government official on condition of anonymity detailed the progress of the township projects. “The township project commenced in the 2020-21 financial year at two prime locations in Agartala. A 1.97-acre plot has been acquired for the construction of a G+4 tower, comprising 48 flats—12 HIGs (High-Income Group), 16 MIGs (Middle-Income Group), and 20 LIGs (Low-Income Group). All the flats have already been booked. The project, costing Rs 20.22 crore, is slated for completion by March 2025.”

Furthermore, the ambitious plan includes the construction of three G+12 towers, with a total of 216 flats, at an estimated cost of Rs 95.27 crore. “One of the towers, comprising 72 HIG flats, is already booked. The remaining two towers, which will accommodate 144 Type-II and Type-III flats for state government officers and staff, are under construction. Work on these towers has recently commenced and is expected to be completed by June 2026,” the official added. The project is being executed by Raj Krishna Construction Company Private Limited.

However, the Light House Project, a centrally funded initiative, has been hindered by financial constraints. “The project is dependent on funding from the Government of India. The necessary funds have not yet been raised to the optimum level, causing a delay in execution. Additionally, disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 2021, and 2022 further impeded progress,” the official explained.

The township projects, once completed, are expected to significantly enhance residential infrastructure in Agartala, providing modern housing facilities to various income groups and government employees. However, the delay in the Light House Project raises concerns about fund allocation and implementation challenges. The state government is reportedly in discussions with the central authorities to resolve the financial roadblocks and expedite the project’s completion.