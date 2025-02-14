Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Arrives In Tezu For Five-Day Development Tour

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu arrived in Tezu, Lohit district, on February 14, to begin his five-day tour of Anjaw, Longding, and Kurung Kumey districts. The tour will focus on reviewing and inaugurating various development projects undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Khandu expressed his commitment to driving growth and enhancing the infrastructure in these districts to improve the quality of life for local residents. The Chief Minister emphasized that the government’s efforts are aimed at fostering sustainable development and uplifting the region.

Earlier on the same day, CM Khandu met with Professor Pradip Lingfa, Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), along with other members and the secretary. He congratulated the APPSC on completing one successful year in office and praised its efforts in implementing reforms and ensuring the smooth conduct of critical examinations.

Khandu reaffirmed his full support for the APPSC, underscoring its role as an important institution for the youth of the state.