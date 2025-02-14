Assam Budget Session To Begin On February 17, Aiming For Unity And Key Legislative Changes

NET Web Desk

The Assam Legislative Assembly’s budget session is set to begin on February 17, with Deputy Speaker Numal Momin highlighting its goal of promoting unity among the state’s diverse communities. Momin emphasized that the session would focus on strengthening communal harmony in Assam, a state known for its rich cultural and religious diversity.

“This budget session is crucial as it will bring together all communities in Assam, fostering peaceful coexistence,” Momin said. “It will also offer the public a chance to witness the assembly’s work, boosting their morale.”

In addition to fostering unity, the session is expected to introduce several key legislative changes, further underscoring its significance.

In a separate development, Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah, launched the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) in Guwahati on February 13. The new system, which will be implemented across 32 municipalities in the state, aims to streamline services and improve accessibility for residents.

Minister Mallabaruah also addressed the controversy surrounding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife and her alleged connections to the ISI. He called for clarity on the issue and urged the MP to address the concerns raised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding a 2015 meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner concerning India-Pakistan relations.