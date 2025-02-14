Assam Minister Launches Online Building Permission System In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 14: Assam’s Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, officially launched the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) during a ceremony in Guwahati on Thursday. The new system, available in 32 municipalities across the state, aims to streamline the process of obtaining building permits by allowing citizens to apply online.

Speaking at the event, Mallabaruah emphasized that the OBPS is designed to offer a more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric service, making it easier for residents to obtain necessary permissions without the usual delays. This initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to improve public services through digital solutions.

Meanwhile, addressing political issues, Mallabaruah also responded to recent remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding allegations about Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colbourn, and her alleged connections to the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI. Sarma had raised concerns over Gogoi’s actions, including a 2015 meeting with Pakistani officials, suggesting the possibility of foreign influence in his political activities.

In response, Minister Mallabaruah called on MP Gogoi to clarify the allegations. Gogoi, however, rejected the claims, accusing Sarma of attempting to deflect attention from his own controversies. The issue has intensified political tensions in Assam, with Sarma also raising concerns about Gogoi’s startup, Policy for Youth, and its links to foreign organizations.