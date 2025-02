NET Web Desk

The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Agartala Customs Division, seized 351 kg of marijuana and destroyed 1089 kg of narcotics during an operation in Manikyanagar, West Tripura, in the early hours of February 12, 2025.

The seized drugs, valued at ₹4.85 crore, were part of ongoing efforts by authorities to tackle drug trafficking in the region.